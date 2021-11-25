Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon to headline Sziget Festival 2022

Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon have been announced as the headliners for Sziget Festival 2022.
- READ MORE: Sziget festival 2019: The National bring the grandeur, Macklemore brings the laughs, a fan hurls the underwear
The event will take place in Budapest, Hungary between August 10 and August 15. Three-day tickets are available here starting at €195 (£164).
As reported earlier this week, Alex Turner and co. are set to top the bill at Sziget as part of a wider run of European comeback gigs next summer. They’ll headline the festival alongside Lipa and Kings Of Leon.
Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Bastille, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., Inhaler, Slowthai, Sigrid, Beabadoobee, Jungle, Caribou and Princess Nokia. Organisers have promised “many more” acts will be confirmed in the coming months.
Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon, Lewis Capaldi, Stromae, Bastille and many more to come🔥
The first lineup announcement has dropped!https://t.co/NZU1do5HnR
— Sziget Festival (@szigetofficial) November 23, 2021
The full list of names so far is as follows:
Arctic Monkeys
Dua Lipa
Kings Of Leon
Lewis Capaldi
Stromae
Bastille
Alan Walker
Caribou
Woodkid
FKJ
Jungle
Jon Hopkins
Sigrid
Slowthai
Ronnie Flex & The Fam
Rilès
Princess Nokia
Yung Lean
Little Simz
Beabadoobee
Clutch
Fontaines D.C.
Yves Tumor &its Band
Inhaler
Badbadnotgood
Sevdaliza
Honey Dijon
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Floating Points
Nghtmre
Alice Merton
Lola Marsh
Jade Bird
Viagra Boys
Iceage
Black Honey
Giant Rooks
Tokimonsta
Apashe
Tsha
John Talabot
Taahliah
Arctic Monkeys will presumably have new material to showcase at Sziget ’22, with drummer Matt Helders recently revealing that the group’s upcoming seventh album was “pretty much” finished. It will follow 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’.
As for the sound of the record, Helders explained: “We tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense.
“[The albums] always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has announced Service95 – a new self-curated online hub compiling “words, stories, cultural recommendations” and more.