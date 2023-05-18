Sziget Festival announces 2023 electronic line-up

Sziget Festival has announced the complete line-up of electronic acts performing at this year’s rave venues — check it out below.

The annual festival is due to take place at Óbuda Island in Budapest, Hungary between August 10-15 this year, where Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, David Guetta and Imagine Dragons will top the bill.

Newly announced electronic headliners for the festival’s party venues include 999999999, Dixon, DJ Tennis, Herrensauna XXL, I Hate Models, Jeff Mills, Kobosil, Mall Grab, Partiboi69, Paula Temple, Rebekah, Shlømo and Sven Väth.

They join the previously announced Mumford & Sons, Lorde, Macklemore, Sam Fender, Yungblud, Foals, Niall Horan, Jamie xx, M83, Nothing But Thieves, Loyle Carner, Bonobo, girl in red, SG Lewis, Yung Lean, Confidence Man, The Aces, Sleaford Mods and more.

Tickets and accommodation options are available to purchase now from here.

Sziget’s TicketSwap Colosseum returns this year with an enhanced design that supports the sound and lighting technology. The venue is nine metres high with a 3,000 person capacity, described as a “modern amphitheatre built with innovative sustainable materials that are mostly recycled, repurposed or recyclable”.

The Samsung Party Arena, meanwhile, is a 10,000 capacity tent with visual effects and a 360 sound set up, where the likes of Diplo, Tale Of Us, Adam Beyer, Macky Gee and more will headline.

Sziget Festival 2022 was headlined by Kings Of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Tame Impala. Reviewing the event, NME praised the “incredible array of theatre, dance, discussion, art, comedy and music”.

“Sziget — the eye-popping wonderland of music and art set on an island in the middle of the Danube in Budapest — is where ‘guys who like to party’ are forced to seriously up their party game in order to to keep up.”