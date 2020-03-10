Sziget Festival announces immersive venue upgrade for 2020

Sziget Festival has announced a new 360-degree immersive venue for its 2020 event.

Boasting a world-class sound and lighting rig, the open-air Colosseum area will welcome electronic acts Honey Dijon, Chris Liebing, Dr. Rubinstein, La Fleur, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Sasha, I Hate Models and more.

Upon today’s (March 10) announcement, organisers promised that the Colosseum will be “bigger and bolder than ever” at this summer’s festival.

You can see a preview of the space in the video below.

“The Colosseum is entering a new era this Summer!” Sziget said. “We’ve reinvented the Colosseum so that the 360-degree electronic music venue can give Szitizens an even better experience than before!

“The venue has been designed exclusively for the Island of Freedom and is bigger and bolder than ever! It has an incredible central stage and is equipped with world-class sound and lighting technology that brings the party to the next level not only during the night, but during the day as well!”

Held in Budapest, Sziget Festival will return for its 2020 edition from August 5-11. Acts confirmed to perform this year include The Strokes, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon, Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson and more.

You can visit here for further information.

In 2019, Foo Fighters, Florence and the Machine, Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots all topped the bill.