Sziget Festival announces acts for new “unique electronic venue”

Sziget Festival has announced a new wave of acts for its 2022 edition – check out the updated line-up below.

The event is due to take place in Budapest, Hungary between August 10-15, with Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon among this year’s headliners. Back in February, organisers added Tame Impala, Justin Bieber and Sam Fender to the bill.

Today (April 14) a string of performers were confirmed for Sziget’s brand new Samsung Colosseum open-air stage. They include: Ben Klock, Denis Sulta & Mella Dee, Eelke Kleij, Paula Temple, Honey Dijon, John Talabot, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, La Fleur, Matador, Seth Troxle, Sasha, Zioner and Joone.

The aforementioned stage is described as “Europe’s most unique electronic music venue where you can party from noon until the next morning”, and has been previewed in an official trailer – tune in below.

Any remaining tickets for Sziget Festival 2022 can be purchased from here.

“More than just its headliners, Sziget brings together a programme of world music, cabaret, comedy, screenings, workshops, wellness activities, installations, performances and art, as well as boat parties and more at Sziget beach,” a description of the festival reads.

“Set in the heart of Budapest on Óbuda Island, Sziget is a community-built festival and known as the ‘Island of Freedom’.”

Anne-Marie, Calvin Harris, Holly Humberstone, Steve Aoki, Tourist, Nina Kraviz, Seth Troxler, Kölsch, Milky Chance, Bad Gyal and Folamour also joined the stellar Sziget line-up in February.