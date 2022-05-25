Sziget Festival announces programme of cultural events for 2022

Sziget Festival has announced details of a wide-ranging programme of cultural events that will take place during their 2022 event.

The Budapest, Hungary festival will return from August 10-15, with Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Tame Impala among the headliners.

Sziget has now announced a series of additional live performances and cultural events – spanning “everything from theatre, burlesque, comedy, contemporary dance, jazz, folk and world music” – that will take place alongside the live music on offer at this year’s festival.

This includes the Cirque du Sziget (promising “outstanding new international circus performances”), the Magic Mirror (a “venue dedicated to the artistic expression and the social issues of the LGBTQ communities”) and the Global Village, which is aiming to “bring the world together on one stage”.

‘Giant Street Theatre’ (“which will help revellers to escape their own mind with their incredible dance show in the sky lifted by a crane”), a special theatre and dance field, and a travelling funfair will also be on offer at Sziget 2022, while festivalgoers are also being encouraged to keep a look out for “walkabout” performers who will be touring the festival site.

The line-ups for the festival’s ibis X ALL Europe Stage, dropYard (which specialises in hip-hop), Lightstage and Music Box areas have also been announced, with Nova Twins and Cleopatrick set to perform on the ALL Europe Stage.

You can find out more information about Sziget 2022, including ticket details, by heading here.

Last month Sziget announced a wave of artists for their brand-new electronic venue, the Samsung Colosseum.