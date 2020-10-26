T.I. on his late friend urinating on Drake: “It was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen”

T.I. has said that his recent single ‘We Did It Big’, which recalls a 2010 incident in which his friend allegedly urinated on Drake, is not a diss track.

The long-standing rumour made headlines back in 2015 when Meek Mill released ‘Wanna Know’, a diss track aimed at Drake. “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theatre n****, we ain’t forget,” Meek rapped.

TMZ cited a source at the time who claimed that the alleged urinating incident took place during a private screening of the film Takers in 2010.

T.I. brought up the incident once again in a song on his new album ‘The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta)’, claiming that the perpetrator was his late friend Terrance, ‘Cap’ Beasley.

In an interview with Apple Music, T.I. told host Ebro Dardern: “I didn’t want it to be weaponized against anybody. I was pissed off at my partner when it happened … The wildest shit I’ve ever seen before in my fucking life. You know what I’m saying? But that shit, I ain’t had no malicious intent.”

He added, “I just don’t see how it could ever be taken as a diss. I don’t see how that could be. That would be someone allowing their emotions to manipulate them, if so.”

Last month, meanwhile, T.I. was ordered to pay a fine of $75,000 (£58,000) for his part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency case.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the rapper with promoting fraudulent initial coin offerings in connection with a company called FLiK.