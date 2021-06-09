T.I. responds to sexual assault allegations in ‘What It’s Come To’ video

T.I. has used his new music video for ‘What It’s Come To’ to respond to multiple sexual abuse allegations that have been levelled against both him and his wife Tiny.

The rapper, real name Clifford Joseph Jarris Jr, and his wife, Tameka Dianne Harris, have faced sexual assault allegations from over a dozen women.

T.I. has now used his new visuals to seemingly deny the claims, depicting himself and his wife at the centre of a grand scheme to take them down with his accusers described as “The Parasite”.

“The object of the game is kill the king/ So till the blade meet my neck on the guillotine/ But I’ma be standin’ tall like a statue/ N***a fuck that,” he raps on the track, which was released last month.

‘He say, she say’/ If the receipts, say that shit ain’t factual/ I was built for all this shit, God sent me here with a mission/ That’s somethin’ can’t let no human or no demon interfere with.”

He also implicitly mocks Sabrina Peterson, who accused the rapper of putting a gun to her head, and lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is reportedly seeking a criminal investigation and approached law enforcement authorities in Georgia and California on behalf of 11 people claiming they were the victims of the couple.

Responding to the new video in a since-deleted Instagram story, Peterson said: “I have been in federal trouble before, no matter how the public feels about they can’t save you. Since your million dollar team won’t tell you I will. You aren’t taunting me you are taunting your investigators. You aren’t taunting me you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimised. Dummy.”

T.I. and Tiny previously “emphatically” denied Peterson’s allegations in a subsequent statement. In February, the couple’s lawyer further called the allegations “baseless and unjustified”.