T in the Park‘s legendary Slam Tent is to make a comeback at a new Edinburgh festival, organisers have confirmed.

As The Scotsman reports, Edinburgh promoters Fly will team up with Slam DJ duo Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle for the three-day event, which will see the tent being revived at an undisclosed location just outside the capital in September.

Tickets are set to go on week, with hopes that up to 5,000 fans will be able to witness the return of the tent – which previously played host to sets from the likes of Daft Punk, Carl Cox, Maya Jane Coles, Skream, Richie Hawtin, Basement Jaxx and The Chemical Brothers.

This time around, organisers say that fans can expect a line-up of all-Scottish DJs after a five-year hiatus.

“After a five-year hiatus, Scotland’s legendary Slam Tent is returning this summer to play a significant part in the liberation of lockdown,” an official statement confirmed.

“Known globally as the one of the biggest dance tents on the European festival circuit, this massive news for the Scottish scene will delight legions of dance fans.

“For this magical reappearance, Glasgow’s Slam Events are joining forces with Edinburgh promoters FLY to create one of the greatest dance floors Scotland has ever seen.”

The statement continued: “Each day of this three-day summer festival in the original Slam Tent will welcome crowds of 5,000 in front of some of our nation’s finest DJ’s – with the line-up curated exclusively from Scottish based talent.”

The Slam Tent was first introduced to T in the Park in 1997 and became one of the festival’s most popular fixtures until the event came to an end in 2016.