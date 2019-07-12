"It was an amazing festival, but it ran its course."

The organisers of T In The Park have confirmed that the popular Scottish festival won’t ever make a comeback.

Geoff Ellis, the boss of Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival, ran T In The Park between 1994 and 2016 and has now confirmed the festival won’t be returning to Scotland again.

Ellis told the BBC: “It was an amazing festival, but it ran its course. Everyone loved T and we all had great fun doing it.”

The festival was the biggest annual event in Scotland until it was cancelled indefinitely in 2016. At the time, Ellis said they were “taking a break” from the festival, before going on to launch TRNSMT – a three-day city festival in Glasgow Green.

The final years of T In The Park saw the festival moving from Balado in 2015 as a result of environmental issues, but the new site at Perthshire’s Strathallan Castle was subsequently plagued by traffic chaos.

Ellis said: “We tried our best to work with the pressures placed upon the site, by bringing in an additional team and fixing the first year traffic issues, but ultimately we’re not in control of the overall site layout.

“The continued restrictions means that the negative impact on our fans and the limitations placed on their experience is too great.”

Now, Ellis says the focus is solely on the future of TRNSMT – which takes place this weekend with headline performances from Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen and George Ezra.

“It’s all about TRNSMT for us now,” said Ellis.

“Things move on and we keep creating. The festival scene’s really, really healthy these days and it’s great to still be amongst it.”