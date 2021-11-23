T In The Park organisers plan to bring back Connect Festival for 2022

T In The Park organisers are set to revive Scotland’s Connect Festival next year.

The festival, which was staged for just two years in the ’00s at Argyll’s Inveraray Castle, will return from August 26-28, 2022.

No acts for the festival have been announced yet but promoters DF Concerts have said that some of “the biggest names in the world” will be performing at the event.

An official announcement about the return of the event via The Scotsman said: “Connect 2022 is an entirely new festival experience but retains many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 & 2008. Connect will feature the best in leftfield talent from grassroots through to the biggest names in the world.

“In addition to amazing music there will be a wealth of unique, remarkable, alternative and truly entertaining experiences to immerse yourself in. There will be a plethora of bands, DJs, artists, performers, comedians, jesters, visual arts and installations that will be keeping you amused throughout the weekend as well as culinary delights and crafted drinks from local artisans. More exciting news is to follow soon.”

Franz Ferdinand, Björk, Mogwai, Kasabian, Bloc Party and Sigur Ros previously performed at the festival.

Meanwhile, the Scottish government announced today (November 23) that a negative COVID test rather than proof of two jabs to enter venues will be allowed from December 6.

It comes after the implementation of coronavirus vaccine passports were made a requirement for entry into nightclubs and concerts in Scotland in October.

Scotland’s plans to extend the vaccine passport system to more venues have also been shelved.