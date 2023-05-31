T.O.P says he has “already withdrawn” from Big Bang

South Korean musician T.O.P has said that he has “withdrawn” as a member of K-pop boyband Big Bang.

On May 29, T.O.P uploaded a video of him playing around with a music workstation, seemingly hinting that he is currently working on new solo music.

Fans soon flooded the post with questions for the South Korean musician over the next two days. “[T.O.P] did you leave Big Bang?” one fan asked earlier today (May 31).

T.O.P has since responded to the question, saying that he is has “already withdrawn” from the iconic K-pop boyband. “I’ve already told you guys that I’m leaving and I’m now facing a new chapter in my life since last year,” he added.

This comes over a year after T.O.P left long-time label YG Entertainment. In February 2022, the K-pop agency said that the musician “wants to expand his horizons beyond Big Bang”, but also stated that he would be “a part of Big Bang’s activities whenever possible”.

Soon after his departure from YG Entertainment, T.O.P seemingly expressed his relief over his decision on Instagram Stories with two posts. “HAPPY,” he had written at the time. “I’m so HAPPY.”

In April 2022, Big Bang made their long-awaited return with ‘Still Life’, which had been their first release in four years. The song featured vocals from members Taeyang, Daesung, G-Dragon and T.O.P.

Meanwhile, T.O.P had been spotted reportedly filming a music video in Manhattan, New York in June 2022. At the time, an insider had claimed the musician was preparing for a “large-scale comeback project”, though this has yet to come to fruition.