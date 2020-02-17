T-Pain has bought the rights to a slanderous website made about him, and begun selling his own merchandise from it.

The website fucktpain.com, which makes derogatory comments about the rapper, came to his attention when a friend sent him the link, he tweets.

So, as he goes on to explain, he decided to make the most of the situation, buying the domain for the website and using it to sell t-shirts emblazoned with the website’s slogan: “T-Pain sucks!”

“k so here’s wht happened,” he tweeted. “My dawg sent me the fucktpain.com link and instead of trying to take it down and hurt the person that put time into making the site.

“I simply purchased it from them and now all the profit comes to me. Got it? So buy it up!! I’d appreciate it”

k so here’s wht happened. My dawg sent me the https://t.co/TXeVADVGNV link and instead of trying to take it down and hurt the person that put time into making the site. I simply purchased it from them and now all the profit comes to me. Got it? So buy it up!! I’d appreciate it😂 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 16, 2020

T-Pain cancelled an upcoming tour late last year due to low ticket sales. The 1UP DLC tour was set to run throughout November 2019.

“Let me just start by saying that my team set up the tour in September and if you’ve ever set up a whole month-long tour before you’d know that’s not enough time to set up a full tour,” he said in a statement. “Some corners got cut, production went missing and I wasn’t as hands on with the planning as I should have been.”

He continued: “I was advised to lie about this and say that I needed some “alone time” or “me time” or needed time to spend with my family or some medical attention. ‘Just don’t make it look like we fucked up.’ We fucked up, I’m gonna keep it real with ya’ll.

“Most artists lie, whenever concerts or tours get canceled, it’s for low ticket sales. It ain’t really about whatever reason they say and I think that’s wrong.”