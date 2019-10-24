T-Pain cancels upcoming tour over low ticket sales

All fans who have purchased tickets will be refunded.

Rapper T-Pain has cancelled all his upcoming tour dates, as a result of poor ticket sales.

Fans who have purchased tickets for his upcoming 1UP DLC tour, which was due to run from November 1-23, will be refunded in full.

In a video revealing the news, T-Pain said: “Let me just start by saying that my team set up the tour in September and if you’ve ever set up a whole month-long tour before you’d know that’s not enough time to set up a full tour. Some corners got cut, production went missing and I wasn’t as hands on with the planning as I should have been.

“I’m going to take it upon myself to cancel the 1UP DLC Tour. It would have been a bad look for me and it wouldn’t have been entertaining for ya’ll. I’d rather just leave it for a later time.” You can watch the full video below.

T-Pain added: “I was advised to lie about this and say that I needed some “alone time” or “me time” or needed time to spend with my family or some medical attention. ‘Just don’t make it look like we fucked up.’ We fucked up, I’m gonna keep it real with ya’ll. Most artists lie, whenever concerts or tours get canceled, it’s for low ticket sales. It ain’t really about whatever reason they say and I think that’s wrong.

“The ticket sales were very low because we didn’t set it up right. We didn’t set up the way you buy tickets right, we was rolling off of momentum from the first tour and we figured everything would be a breeze. And it was not.”

T-Pain released his sixth studio album, ‘1UP’ in February this year, the follow up to 2017’s ‘Oblivion’.

Last year, he also unveiled ‘T-Wayne’, a long-awaited mixtape in collaboration with Lil Wayne. The 8-track collection was originally recorded and teased back in 2009.