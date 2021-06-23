T-Pain defends Usher following his controversial auto-tune comments

T-Pain has spoken in support of Usher after previously revealing that the latter’s comments about his use of auto-tune “started a four-year depression for me”.

The Florida singer has spoken candidly about his mental health in the new Netflix series This Is Pop, recalling an encounter he had with Usher in 2013 where he was allegedly told that he “really fucked up music for real singers”.

“[Usher] was like, ‘I want to tell you something, man.’ [I said,] ‘What’s good?’ He sounded real concerned,” T-Pain recalled. “He was like, ‘Man, you kinda fucked up music.’ I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend. He was like, ‘Nah, man, you really fucked up music for real singers.’

I hate how the world did T-Pain. pic.twitter.com/6Ib9dzHTjY — FKA Carly Beth (@LoggingInIsBad) June 21, 2021

“Literally at that point, I couldn’t listen. Is he right? Did I fuck this up? Did I fuck up music? That is the very moment – and I don’t think I realised that for a long time – that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

Usher has yet to respond to these comments, but T-Pain moved to defend the singer in a tweet posted yesterday (June 23) after Usher came in for criticism.

“I still love and respect Usher,” T-Pain wrote. “Telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man.

I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 22, 2021

“Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said fuck [Usher] it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already going through.”

This Is Pop is streaming now on Netflix and features interviews with the likes of Shania Twain, Boyz II Men, Chuck D, Brandi Carlile, Neko Case and ABBA.

NME has contacted Usher’s representatives for comment.

