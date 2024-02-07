T-Pain says he’s left his name off writing credits for country songs due to “the racism that comes after it”

T-Pain has revealed that he has left his name off writing credits for country songs due to “the racism that comes after it”.

The singer – real name Faheem Rashad Najm – opened up in a recent TikTok about how country and gospel music have influenced his songwriting and added that he has written country songs but decided not to take credit for it due to the racism.

“Good music is good music. I don’t give a fuck where it comes from or what style it comes in,” he said in the video. “All the people I know feel like it’s not cool to listen to other genres of music. Country music is where I get all my harmonies.”

He continued: “I done wrote a lot of country songs [but] I stopped taking credit for it because as cool as it is to see your name in those credits and shit like that, the racism that comes after it is just like, ‘I’ll just take the check. Don’t put me on that shit. I’ll just take the check, bro. Nevermind, dude.’”

The ‘Bartender’ singer did not share who he has written country tracks for or if he uses an alias when it comes to writing credits.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, T-Pain opened up about his ghostwriting years and shared that he has previously worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan while living in Nashville for two years.

“I write a lot of country music for huge country artists that would rather not have it known that I write for them,” he said. “I got back up with Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins [and] Dallas Davidson. So, you know, I’ve written a lot for a lot [for] very important country artists.”

In other news, T-Pain recently revealed that he once wrote and produced a collaboration with Michael Jackson and Usher, but it was eventually shelved.

“We are about to listen to a song that I wrote and produced that was meant for me, Usher, and Michael Jackson,” T-Pain began in a social media video. “And then the person that was in charge of doing the references and the person that sang it got too excited and was like, ‘N***a, I’m on a song with Michael Jackson and Usher and T-Pain!’

“Then he released it and then Michael Jackson was like, ‘Nah, never mind. I don’t wanna do it anymore.’ Yeah, that pissed me off. Not gonna lie to ya.”

Elsewhere, the rapper been included in the line-up for this year’s Lovers & Friends festival. Janet Jackson, Usher, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ciara and more will perform at Las Vegas Festival Grounds this May.

He will also kick off his first Las Vegas residency at the Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Nightclub this month. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old said: “I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and I’ve always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I’ve got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let’s turn up!”