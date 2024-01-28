T-Pain reveals he once worked on collab with Usher and Michael Jackson

T-Pain has revealed that he once wrote and produced a collaboration with Michael Jackson and Usher – but it was eventually shelved.

Earlier this week, the Tallahassee polymath posted a video to his social media channels, explaining how the unreleased collaboration was leaked – making Jackson reluctant to hop on the soulful track.

“We are about to listen to a song that I wrote and produced that was meant for me, Usher, and Michael Jackson,” T-Pain began. “And then the person that was in charge of doing the references and the person that sang it got too excited and was like, ‘N***a, I’m on a song with Michael Jackson and Usher and T-Pain!’

“Then he released it and then Michael Jackson was like, ‘Nah, never mind. I don’t wanna do it anymore.’ Yeah, that pissed me off. Not gonna lie to ya.”

@tpain Could of had a song with Usher and Michael Jackson 🤦🏿‍♂️ ♬ original sound – T-Pain

Last March, T-Pain released his first-ever cover album ‘On Top Of The Covers’ – featuring renditions of timeless classics such as Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’, Luther Vandross‘ ‘Never Too Much’, Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life’, Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs, and more. In December, he dropped a live extended version of the record, ‘On Top of the Covers (Live From Sun Rose)’.

Ozzy Osbourne praised the ‘Buy U A Drank’ star for his cover of ‘War Pigs‘. After Pain uploaded a video of him covering the 1970 hit last month, the heavy metal legend commented under the post: “This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever. Why didn’t you guys call me?”

T-Pain responded to the praise by saying: “You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself.”

You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself 🙇🏿‍♂️ — T-Pain (@TPAIN) January 11, 2024

In other news, T-Pain has been included in the line-up for this year’s Lovers & Friends festival. Janet Jackson, Usher, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ciara and more will perform at Las Vegas Festival Grounds this May.

In February, he will kick off his first Las Vegas residency at the Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Nightclub. In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old said: “I’ve been fortunate to have an amazing career and I’ve always dreamed of having a residency of my own. I’ve got some special surprises up my sleeve so Vegas, let’s turn up!”