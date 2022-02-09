Tablo of Epik High tests positive for COVID-19

Epik High frontman Tablo has tested positive for COVID-19.

OURS, Epik High’s management agency, confirmed the news through a press statement released earlier today (February 9).

“Tablo experienced minor symptoms on February 3 and underwent PCR testing, and his results came back negative the next day (January 4),” the agency said, as translated by Soompi. “However, he voluntarily got tested again on February 8, and his results came back positive this morning.”

The statement also noted that the rest of Epik High and staff members who were recently in contact with Tablo underwent rapid antigen testing following the hip-hop artist’s diagnosis. As of writing, the remaining group members and their staff have tested negative.

Epik High are currently slated to release ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ on Valentine’s Day (February 14) at 6pm KST. OURS has since confirmed that recent developments will not affect the album’s release date, but promotional activities for its release will cancelled for the time being.

“Epik High plan to cancel its scheduled activities in the future and follow the disease control authorities’ instructions until Tablo’s quarantine is lifted,” OURS added. “The release of their 10th studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ that is scheduled for February 14 will proceed without any change.”

‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part Two’ will act as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Epik High Is Here 上, Part One’, the first half of their 10th studio album. That project had featured collaborations with South Korean R&B and hip-hop acts, including CL and Zico on the hit song ‘Rosario’, Heize on ‘Based On The True Story’ and B.I on ‘Acceptance Speech’.