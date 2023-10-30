SHINee’s Taemin drops fiery music video for new single, ‘Guilty’

SHINee member Taemin has unveiled the music video for his new single ‘Guilty’.

Today (October 30), the K-pop singer released his fourth solo mini-album ‘Guilty’ and a sultry music video for its lead single of the same name. The new visual sees Taemin looking back on his past memories as he and a group of dancers perform in a packed dorm room.

Elsewhere in the clip, they dance to the track’s dramatic choreography in a junkyard as it bursts into flames. “Ooh, you got me G-U-I-L-T-Y / Trick and take everything from you / Again, just playing a game all for fun / Hundreds of lies, oh yeah,” he sings in the chorus.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Luxury magazine, Taemin revealed that the new mini-album had been inspired by French philosopher Goerges Bataille’s 1957 book L’Erotisme.

“Looking at Taemin as an artist, I felt that it was time to write another chapter,” he shared. “It’s can album you can [enjoy] without getting into the previous chapters.”

“I wanted to talk about certain emotions, [such as] the moments where we end up tolerating something that we previously thought of as unacceptable, and the feelings humans experience during those times,” he added. “It’ll be an album where I walk on a tightrope, to see how far I can go.”

‘Guilty’ marks Taemin’s first solo release since completing his military enlistment earlier this April. Upon his return, SHINee dropped their eighth studio album ‘Hard’, led by the single of the same time in June 2023.

The boy band are set to commemorate their 15th anniversary together with the release of a documentary film titled My SHINee World sometime in November. The upcoming film will include never-before-seen content from the group during their concerts and behind-the-scenes as it outlines their career.