Taeyeon to release new song ‘Can’t Control Myself’ next week

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is set to release new solo music next week.

Earlier today (January 11), the soloist released a concept photo for her upcoming single, titled ‘Can’t Control Myself’. The single, slated for release on January 17, is said to be a pre-release for Taeyeon’s upcoming third full-length album.

‘Can’t Control Myself’ marks Taeyeon’s first release of the year. It also marks her first release in over six months, following the disco-pop track ‘Weekend’. More details regarding Taeyeon’s upcoming single and as-yet-untitled full-length album are expected to be released over the coming days.

Alongside fellow Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon, Taeyeon recently made her debut as part of GOT The Beat, the first sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s new supergroup Girls On Top. The seven-member unit also includes soloist BoA, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina.

Earlier this month, GOT The Beat officially released the song ‘Step Back’ on streaming services worldwide. Prior to that, GOT The Beat had performed ‘Step Back’ at SM’s online concert SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA, which took place on January 1.

In other news, ENHYPEN have returned with a powerful new single called ‘Blessed-Cursed’. The release was accompanied by a vibrant visual for the single, which features the members in a series of stunning individual sets.

‘Blessed-Cursed’ is a cut from ‘Dimension : Answer’, the repackaged version of their October album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’, which they had released last October alongside its lead single ‘Tamed-Dashed’.