Taeyeon unveils eerie new teaser film for ‘INVU’

Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon has announced the title of her forthcoming studio album alongside a dark “mood sampler” clip.

Earlier today (February 3) at midnight KST, the K-pop veteran unveiled a chilling, retro-themed visual to set the tone of her upcoming third studio album ‘INVU’. The 13-track record will be led by its single of the same title, and is set to arrive on February 14 at 6PM KST.

In the old-school film-inspired teaser, a blonde Taeyeon wears a vacant expression as she dreamily wanders the perimeters of a house. The clip suddenly takes a darker tone, and she later reappears as a brunette, donning a red suit as she is surrounded by flames.

According to SM Entertainment, ‘INVU”s title track and lead single is an intense house-inspired pop track that explores the emotions in an exhausting and painful relationship.

Just last week, the singer had unveiled ‘Can’t Control Myself’ as a pre-release single from ‘INVU’. The forthcoming record will mark Taeyeon’s first official comeback since last July’s disco-pop single ‘Weekend’, which will also be included in the album.

Taeyeon, along with fellow Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon, recently made her debut as part of GOT The Beat, the first sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s new supergroup Girls On Top. The seven-member unit is completed by soloist BoA, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina.

GOT The Beat officially released the song ‘Step Back’ on streaming services worldwide last month. Prior to that, GOT The Beat had performed ‘Step Back’ at SM’s online concert SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA, which took place on January 1.