Taeyeon returns with otherworldly music video for ‘INVU’

Girls’ Generation leader and soloist Taeyeon has unveiled the stunning music video for her new single ‘INVU’

In the stunning, choreography-focused visual, Taeyeon dances to the new single, which expresses her envy for a departing lover who seems unaffected by their separation. She appears in different incredible locations in each scene, from a marble-carved ancient Roman-inspired temple to a vast desert wasteland.

“The cooled warmth, the broken heart / Keeps scratching me / It hurts but I can’t stop it / So when you leave, please make it easy,” she sings at the climax of the dramatic new pop-dance track.

‘INVU’ is the title track of Taeyeon’s new album of the same name. The 13-track record also includes ‘Can’t Control Myself’, which the star had unveiled last month, as well as her hit 2021 song ‘Weekend’.

Taeyeon, along with fellow Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon, recently made her debut as part of GOT The Beat, the first sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s new supergroup Girls On Top. The seven-member unit is completed by soloist BoA, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Winter and Karina.

GOT The Beat officially released the song ‘Step Back’ on streaming services worldwide last month. Prior to that, GOT The Beat had performed ‘Step Back’ at SM’s online concert SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA, which took place on January 1.