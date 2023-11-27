Taeyeon moves on from a toxic relationship on new song, ‘To. X’

South Korean singer Taeyeon, also the leader of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, has released her new single ‘To. X’.

In the music video for ‘To. X’, Taeyeon reminisces on the toxic relationship she’s trying to move on from. She slowly realises the truth of their happy moments together and burns down the home they built together.

“I’m a difficult, fussy kid, you say, that’s why my thoughts get tired / In our texts today, your new t-shirt’s all we talk about / I think I get it now / Gonna block you, lights out, To. X,” Taeyeon sings on the melancholic new single.

Advertisement

‘To. X’ is the title track of Taeyeon’s fifth mini-album of the same name. According to SM Entertainment, the singer had “shared perspectives on the theme and lyrics concept, leading to an album that promises to resonate with her profound emotions” throughout the album’s creation process, per The Korea Times.

The mini-album also follows Taeyeon’s immensely successful third studio album, ‘INVU’. That record spawned the popular singles ‘Weekend’, ‘Can’t Control Myself’ and title track ‘INVU’.

The release of ‘To. X’ also comes after a months-long delay. SM Entertainment had first announced in February 2023 that it was planning to release new music by the Girls’ Generation member in April 2023. However, that never materialised.

Taeyeon’s album was later postponed to the third quarter of 2023, but the singer would not release any new music within that time frame either. It wouldn’t be until mid-October 2023 that a solid release date for the mini-album would be confirmed.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has announced plans to release a slew of new music in the first quarter of 2024. They include albums and singles by aespa, NCT Dream, RIIZE and more.