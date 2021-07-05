Time stops in Taeyeon’s colourful new teaser for ‘Weekend’

K-pop veteran Taeyeon has released a colourful new music video teaser for her upcoming digital single ‘Weekend’.

The clip features the singer sitting at an office desk while nodding her head to the new track which plays from a cassette tape. As the music is abruptly cuts off, Taeyeon looks up to realise that time has been frozen for everyone else but her. ‘Weekend’ will be released tomorrow (July 6) at 6pm KST.

According to Taeyeon’s agency SM Entertainment, per Yonhap News Agency, ‘Weekend’ is a disco-pop track where the idol “raps and sings about hope to break away from everyday boredom and enjoy freedom during the weekend”.

In the lead-up to the song’s release, the Girls’ Generation leader has also taken to Instagram to share the album art and concept photos for the upcoming song.

‘Weekend’ will be Taeyeon’s first release in over six months, after her fourth Korean-language mini-album ‘What Do I Call You’, which dropped last December. The project also featured the previously released single ‘Happy.

Earlier this year, Taeyeon said that she misses performing with her fellow Girls’ Generation members. In an interview with #legend Magazine, she expressed her desire to reunite with the group again someday. “If I get the chance, I would love to do a concert tour with Girls’ Generation again. If we can,” she said.

In other Girls’ Generation news, member Tiffany Young is set to appear on Mnet’s upcoming reality TV competition series Girls Planet 999 as a mentor, alongside Wonder Girls’ Sunmi.