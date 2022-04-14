NCT’s Taeyong drops whimsical music video for ‘Love Theory’

NCT’s Taeyong has released ‘Love Theory’, his new solo single featuring rapper Wonstein.

‘Love Theory’ dropped alongside side a music video which features Taeyong hanging out in his apartment, adorned with all sorts of memorabilia with his own selfie plastered on, as he watches a TikTok of himself. The clip then takes a whimsical turn as he joins Wonstein in an igloo to film viral videos.

“I think I’m falling in you / Deeply and slowly / Don’t know what I’m doing / I have no clue,” Taeyong sings on the song’s chorus. Meanwhile, the verses of the track are handled by Wonstein.

‘Love Theory’ is the latest instalment of SM Entertainment’s ‘SM Station’ digital music project, where its artists release singles and music collaborations outside. Notably, both Taeyong and Wonstein participated in the songwriting and production process of the new song.

Prior to this, the NCT leader had also teamed up with Suran for her latest single, ‘Diamonds’. The song, which is a cut from Suran’s latest mini-album, ‘Flyin’ Part 1’, was co-written and co-produced by Taeyong.

Other SM Station releases from NCT have released in 202 include bandmate Mark’s solo single ‘Child’ and the song ‘CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)’, performed by Mark, Doyoung and Haechan. Both these releases were under the ‘NCT Lab’ project, which serves as a channel for the members of NCT to release new music, solo or otherwise.

