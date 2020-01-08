Hotly-tipped five-piece Easy Life have dropped their latest single, ‘Dead Celebrities, take a listen below.

Another prime cut of the band’s unique sound, the track’s lyrics find the band uprooting themselves from Leicester to L.A., with frontman Murray Matravers engaging with the dark side of 21st century fame.

The track features on the band’s forthcoming ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, which is released on Friday (January 10), and will also feature their 2019 singles ‘Earth’, ‘Nice Guys’, and the Arlo Parks-featuring ‘Sangria’.

Earlier today, the band were named as runners-up on the prestigious BBC Sound of 2020 poll, just ahead of Yungblud, with the eventual winner to be announced tomorrow (January 9).

Tomorrow the band will embark on their ‘Meal Deal’ tour, a run of intimate shows at record stores across the UK. They’ll be playing additional matinee shows in response to huge demand, with the dates as follows:

January

09, Banquet x Pryzm, Kingston

10, Rough Trade x The Y Theatre, Leicester (Early and late shows)

12, Rough Trade, Nottingham (Early and late shows)

13, Vinilo x The Brook Show, Southampton

14, Cult Hero x Komedia, Brighton

15, Rough Trade, Bristol

16, Rough Trade East, London (Early and late shows)

Afterwards, they’ll be embarking on their fully-fledged ‘Junk Food’ tour, which takes in two already-announced shows at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms on March 24, and London’s Roundhouse on March 26.