News Music News

Take a listen to ‘Dead Celebrities’, the woozy new single from Easy Life

The latest from the hotly-tipped Leicester band comes ahead of a run of intimate shows

Patrick Clarke
Glastonbury 2019
Easy Life

Hotly-tipped  five-piece Easy Life have dropped their latest single, ‘Dead Celebrities, take a listen below.

Another prime cut of the band’s unique sound, the track’s lyrics find the band uprooting themselves from Leicester to L.A., with frontman Murray Matravers engaging with the dark side of 21st century fame.

Advertisement

The track features on the band’s forthcoming ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, which is released on Friday (January 10), and will also feature their 2019 singles ‘Earth’, ‘Nice Guys’, and the Arlo Parks-featuring ‘Sangria’.

Earlier today, the band were named as runners-up on the prestigious BBC Sound of 2020 poll, just ahead of Yungblud, with the eventual winner to be announced tomorrow (January 9).

Tomorrow the band will embark on their ‘Meal Deal’ tour, a run of intimate shows at record stores across the UK. They’ll be playing additional matinee shows in response to huge demand, with the dates as follows:

January

09, Banquet x Pryzm, Kingston
10, Rough Trade x The Y Theatre, Leicester (Early and late shows)
12, Rough Trade, Nottingham (Early and late shows)
13, Vinilo x The Brook Show, Southampton
14, Cult Hero x Komedia, Brighton
15, Rough Trade, Bristol
16, Rough Trade East, London (Early and late shows)

Advertisement

Afterwards, they’ll be embarking on their fully-fledged ‘Junk Food’ tour, which takes in two already-announced shows at Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms on March 24, and London’s Roundhouse on March 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

Andrew Trendell -
Heading up 2020’s NME 100 list and approved by Billie Eilish and Matty Healy, Girl In Red’s lo-fi pop is already saving lives.
Read more
Blogs

Nirvana’s 2020 reunion show: A heavy, heart-bursting treat for fans

Kevin EG Perry -
Here's what went down at the charity show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.