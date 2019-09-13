Take a listen to Prince’s ultra-rare ‘Versace Experience’ cassette from 1995, now streaming online

Part of the Prince estate's ongoing slew of reissues

One of Prince‘s rarest releases has been newly uploaded onto major streaming platforms. You can take a listen to ‘The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)’ below.

The music was originally handed out to attendees of the Versace collection at the 1995 Paris Fashion Week, available only as a limited number of cassette tapes.

The album was originally envisaged as a promotional asset for Prince’s then-upcoming album ‘The Gold Experience’, and released during his time using an unpronounceable symbol as his name.

The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD)

The album is one of three Prince releases that’s getting a full physical reissue next week. Vinyl versions of ‘The Versace Experience’, 1996’s ‘Emancipation’ and the same year’s ‘Chaos And Disorder’ are also to be released on September 20.

‘Chaos And Disorder’ was the final album of new music Prince released as part of his contract with Warner. It has long been unavailable, with Prince having previously refused to reissue it.

Released in November 1996, just four months after ‘Chaos And Disorder’, ‘Emancipation’ was a 3CD triple album. Each CD had 12 songs lasting a total of exactly one hour.

All three albums are being issued on vinyl for the first time, with ‘Emancipation’ coming packaged as a huge 6LP set.

Meanwhile, Prince’s classic album ‘1999’ is also being reissued in November and will contain 35 previously unreleased tracks.

The much-loved record – featuring ‘1999’, ‘Little Red Corvette’, and ‘Automatic’ – will arrive on remastered, expanded formats on November 29