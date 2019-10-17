Take a listen to Rex Orange County’s glistening new single ‘Pluto Projector’

From the artist's much anticipated new album 'Pony'

Rex Orange County has shared the next taste of his forthcoming third album ‘Pony’, in the form of slick new track ‘Pluto Projector’.

The musician, aka Alexander O’Connor, revealed the song via Facebook, where he also indicated that ‘Pluto Projector’ will be the seventh track on the new release, and shared some pictures of high-budget studio sessions with a string session.

You can take a listen to the new song below, which is a slick and slow-burning cut of emotive pop, topped off with an orchestral climax.

It follows his recent single ’10/10′, which he recently performed live on Jimmy Fallon along with 2017’s ‘Loving Is Easy’, complete with a string section and dancers dressed in Spider Man outfits.

’10/10′ followed another new track, ‘New House’, which he surprise released back in February.

Along with details of the new album, the singer also announced details of huge UK dates for the end of the year, including three nights at London’s Brixton Academy.

The Surrey musician also took on Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s collaboration ‘I Don’t Care’, during his recent appearance in Radio 1’s Live Lounge.