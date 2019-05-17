Take a look at Dsquared2’s collaboration with Drake’s OVO apparel line

The new collection is available now

Dsquared2 has today (May 17) released its new collection in collaboration with Drake‘s OVO apparel line – see images from the line below.

OVO officially confirmed the upcoming collaboration with Dsquared2 earlier this week on its Instagram, coming just a few months after Drake was spotted rocking a co-branded hoodie.

Teasing an image of a co-branded jean jacket featuring two OVO owls and October’s Very Own branding, as well as DSQ2 and DSQUARED2 stamped in red, the OVO Instagram account image was accompanied with the caption: “OVO x DSQUARED2 2019. Coming Soon.”

Unveiling some of the pieces from the collection yesterday (May 16), Dsquared2 showcased some track pants, t-shirts and denim jeans.

“Cut with Dsquared2 attitude in contemporary fits, the ready to wear clothing and accessories include a grey hooded sweatshirt, track pants, t-shirt, baseball cap, washed denim jeans, a jean jacket, and a knitted black beanie,” explained Dsquared2’s press release. “All of the pieces feature a custom-designed Dsquared2 x OVO motif.”

Available exclusively via OVO stores and their online shop, you can take a look at some of the new collection below:

Meanwhile, Drake‘s music has been banned by a radio station in Milwaukee due to the rapper’s affiliation with the Toronto Raptors – who are currently playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA play-offs.

The two basketball teams are currently facing off in a seven-game series to determine who will play in the NBA finals, which begins at the end of this month. The Raptors were defeated by the Bucks yesterday (May 15) in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals.