Take a look at Pangea: Glastonbury 2019’s Arcadia spider replacement

Early arrivals at Glastonbury 2019 have caught a glimpse of Pangea, Arcadia’s new replacement for the iconic giant spider. Check out photos below.

The gates opened at Glastonbury festival at 8am this morning, with campers and workers taking to social media to share their photos of what the Worthy Farm site looks like so far.

As well as sharing images of this year’s Pyramid Stage decoration’s design, Glasto-goers have also taken to social media to post photos of Pangea’s crane structure.

Asked by Emily Eavis about what new additions to the site visitors should be excited about, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis replied: “I would say the new structure for Arcadia. It’s called Pangea, and it’s an enormous crane that you can see from pretty much the entire site.

“It’s quite crazy and hard to describe, but it’s going to carry a moon and circumnavigate the Earth which is at the base of the tower. It’s going to have fire and music. You know, a whole line-up of brilliant music and classic Arcadia pyro as well.”

Arcadia creators have promised an “evolving show in the skies” in place of the old spider.

“A vast new project is taking shape at Glastonbury that will lay the foundations for a new site-specific landscape and an evolving show in the sky over the next five year,” they said earlier this year.

Check out a behind-the-scenes making of Pangea below.

Today also saw the unveiling of a new billboard collaboration between Cold War Steve and Led By Donkeys, lampooning the Tories and located at the top of The Park.

With a very promising weather forecast, Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge lineup that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few.

Check out the full stage times and schedule here