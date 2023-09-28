Take That add dates to 2024 UK and Ireland tour with Olly Murs

Take That have added more dates to their 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find all the details below.
The trio are due to hit the road next spring for a run of stadium and arena shows in support of their ninth studio album ‘This Life’, which will arrive on November 24 (pre-order here).
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be joined by “very special guest” support act Olly Murs.
Now, Take That have announced a third concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (April 18), and fifth gigs at both The O2 in London (April 28) and the Co-op Live in Manchester (May 12).
The additions come as a result of “phenomenal demand” in yesterday’s pre-sale (September 27). Tickets for all dates will go on general sale at 9:30am BST tomorrow (September 29) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.
The 'This Life' UK & Ireland Tour Pre-Sale is officially sold out! Due to phenomenal demand we've also added three extra shows in London, Manchester and Leeds – see you all on Friday at 9:30am BST for the general sale 🙌🏻 💙 Tickets at https://t.co/HALXwEibt1 pic.twitter.com/s3RmimFh6V
— Take That (@takethat) September 27, 2023
You can see the revised itinerary below.
APRIL 2024
13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date
19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
22 – 3Arena, Dublin
23 – 3Arena, Dublin
25 – The O2, London
26 – The O2, London
27 – The O2, London
28 – The O2, London – new date
30 – The O2, London
MAY 2024
03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
07 – Co-op Live, Manchester
08 – Co-op Live, Manchester
10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date
14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
JUNE
01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
Take That have previewed the forthcoming ‘This Life’ with the single ‘Windows’. The track was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.
In a joint statement, Take That said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.
“We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”
Back in July, the group headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.