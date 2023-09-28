Take That add dates to 2024 UK and Ireland tour with Olly Murs

Take That have added more dates to their 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find all the details below.

The trio are due to hit the road next spring for a run of stadium and arena shows in support of their ninth studio album ‘This Life’, which will arrive on November 24 (pre-order here).

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be joined by “very special guest” support act Olly Murs.

Now, Take That have announced a third concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds (April 18), and fifth gigs at both The O2 in London (April 28) and the Co-op Live in Manchester (May 12).

The additions come as a result of “phenomenal demand” in yesterday’s pre-sale (September 27). Tickets for all dates will go on general sale at 9:30am BST tomorrow (September 29) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

The 'This Life' UK & Ireland Tour Pre-Sale is officially sold out! Due to phenomenal demand we've also added three extra shows in London, Manchester and Leeds – see you all on Friday at 9:30am BST for the general sale 🙌🏻 💙 Tickets at https://t.co/HALXwEibt1 pic.twitter.com/s3RmimFh6V — Take That (@takethat) September 27, 2023

You can see the revised itinerary below.

APRIL 2024

13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date

19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

22 – 3Arena, Dublin

23 – 3Arena, Dublin

25 – The O2, London

26 – The O2, London

27 – The O2, London

28 – The O2, London – new date

30 – The O2, London

MAY 2024

03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

07 – Co-op Live, Manchester

08 – Co-op Live, Manchester

10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

JUNE

01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Take That have previewed the forthcoming ‘This Life’ with the single ‘Windows’. The track was produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, who has previously worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile.

In a joint statement, Take That said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new.

“We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

Back in July, the group headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.