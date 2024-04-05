Take That announce ‘The Greatest Weekend’ four-day festival in Malta with Sugababes, Sam Ryder and more

Take That have announced details of a new festival called ‘The Greatest Weekend’, starring performances from Sugababes, Sam Ryder and more. Find ticket details below.

Developed by the iconic ‘90s boy band, the new festival will be held on the Mediterranean island of Malta, and span across four days later this year.

Running between Thursday, October 17 and Sunday, October 20, the live event is the first of its kind, and will see Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald host what promises to be a “celebration of music, entertainment, and unforgettable moments, curated by the band themselves”.

The exclusive event tells fans that it offers a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to see the band perform in an intimate live setting, and bring out an array of special hand-picked guests to perform.

So far, the first wave of artists have been announced, with Sugababes, Ella Henderson and Gok Wan lined up for the Saturday instalment, and Sam Ryder, Daniel Bedingfield and Heather Small being confirmed for the Sunday event. The four-day weekend will also be started on Thursday with an opening party at the site, hosted by Guilty Pleasures.

Take That themselves will also be performing mammoth headline slots on both the Saturday and Sunday nights, and catering their sets exclusively for the festival. On Saturday, the band will perform their iconic album ‘Everything Changes’ live in its entirety for the first time since its release in 1993, while Sunday will see the trio hit the stage for a set of smash-hits from across their chart-topping career, as well as songs from their latest Number One album, ‘This Life’.

Take Take + Thatters + Malta = THE GREATEST WEEKEND 💙☀️🎶 Not only will we be putting on a Greatest Hits show, we'll also perform our second album ‘Everything Changes’ in full, Howard will be treating you to an epic DJ set, and we're setting up nightclub events, pool party, pic.twitter.com/upO4yRRvGq — Take That (@takethat) April 5, 2024

“We are incredibly excited to announce our latest adventure, Take That’s The Greatest Weekend on the beautiful Mediterranean island, Malta. We have some fantastic artists joining us and a fun-filled itinerary to make the most special and memorable moments together,” the band said of the new festival.

“We wanted to mark the occasion by doing something one-off – performing our ‘Everything Changes’ album in full. A show we have never done before! We cannot wait to share the whole experience with you all in the sunshine.”

As well as the live music, ‘The Greatest Weekend’ also promises a variety of activities across the four days, including UNO, the island’s biggest open-air nightclub; Café Del Mar Beach Club and a brand-new outdoor concert arena. There will also be pool parties, surprise guests, DJ after-parties and more, as well as many more artists set to be announced soon.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (April 12) at 10am local time. Visit here to buy yours.

The news of the Malta festival comes ahead of the band’s numerous shows at The O2 later this month, and shortly after it was reported that the group are one step closer to getting a Las Vegas residency, with a venue owner giving the prospect the green light.

Speaking about the prospect of having a residency in Sin City last month, Barlow also expressed his desire to use VR in future Take That shows.