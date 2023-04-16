Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie among names for King Charles coronation concert

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been announced to perform at a concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The coronation is set to take place on May 6, with the concert scheduled to happen in the grounds of Windsor Castle the following day (May 7). Alongside the King and Queen Consort, 20,000 members of the public and invited guests will be in attendance, and the concert will also be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and classical-soul composer and producer Alexis Ffrench have also been confirmed for the concert, with more names due to be announced soon.

“This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on!” said Take That in a BBC press release. A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait.”

Richie added: “To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honour and a celebration.”

Meanwhile, Ridings said: “I feel truly overwhelmed and in awe of the opportunity to sing at the Coronation of His Majesty Charles III – it feels like a “pinch me” once in a life time moment in history and I’m feeling very honoured to have been asked. Excited to be playing with a wonderful orchestra and alongside the incredible Alexis Ffrench on piano!”

Previously, King Charles was said to have reportedly been “very keen” to have Adele and Ed Sheeran performing at his coronation. However, according to reports, Sheeran was unable to make the concert due to logistics and previous touring commitments, while Adele did not respond to the request.

There were also rumours earlier this year that the Spice Girls would reunite for a one-off performance at the event.