Take That tease possible Las Vegas residency

Take That have teased a possible Las Vegas residency, saying a run of shows in Vegas is on their bucket list.
During a Q&A as part of their Take That: This Life the podcast Live event, the group – consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – were asked if there was anything left on their professional bucket list that they still want to do. Barlow quickly answered with “Las Vegas”. His statement was met will cheer and applause from the live audience.
Donald added: “looks promising” while the rest of the band joked if the Vegas shows would be “sitting or standing” and “inside or outside”. Barlow added: “It’ll be August, so it’ll be 160 degrees.”
Are @TakeThat finally doing a Las Vegas residency? 🙏
Find out in our Q&A with the boys on @globalplayer, Heart’s official app, here 📲 https://t.co/8bIaLIZSUL pic.twitter.com/CHcsc3v3hW
— Heart (@thisisheart) December 14, 2023
Back in September, Take That shared their first new single in five years, ‘Windows’, and announced details of their ninth album along with a huge UK and Ireland tour.
“New music, it is exciting,” Barlow said. “We’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘What’s next? How do we sound in 2023?’ That’s the exciting bit.”
The trio are due to hit the road next spring for a run of stadium and arena shows in support of their ninth studio album ‘This Life’. They will be joined by “very special guest” support act Olly Murs.
Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.
APRIL 2024
13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date
19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
22 – 3Arena, Dublin
23 – 3Arena, Dublin
25 – The O2, London
26 – The O2, London
27 – The O2, London
28 – The O2, London – new date
30 – The O2, London
MAY 2024
03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
07 – Co-op Live, Manchester
08 – Co-op Live, Manchester
10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date
14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
JUNE
01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
Back in July, the group headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.