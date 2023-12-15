Take That tease possible Las Vegas residency

Take That have teased a possible Las Vegas residency, saying a run of shows in Vegas is on their bucket list.

During a Q&A as part of their Take That: This Life the podcast Live event, the group – consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – were asked if there was anything left on their professional bucket list that they still want to do. Barlow quickly answered with “Las Vegas”. His statement was met will cheer and applause from the live audience.

Donald added: “looks promising” while the rest of the band joked if the Vegas shows would be “sitting or standing” and “inside or outside”. Barlow added: “It’ll be August, so it’ll be 160 degrees.”

Are @TakeThat finally doing a Las Vegas residency? 🙏 Find out in our Q&A with the boys on @globalplayer, Heart’s official app, here 📲 https://t.co/8bIaLIZSUL pic.twitter.com/CHcsc3v3hW — Heart (@thisisheart) December 14, 2023

Back in September, Take That shared their first new single in five years, ‘Windows’, and announced details of their ninth album along with a huge UK and Ireland tour.

“New music, it is exciting,” Barlow said. “We’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘What’s next? How do we sound in 2023?’ That’s the exciting bit.”

The trio are due to hit the road next spring for a run of stadium and arena shows in support of their ninth studio album ‘This Life’. They will be joined by “very special guest” support act Olly Murs.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

APRIL 2024

13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date

19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

22 – 3Arena, Dublin

23 – 3Arena, Dublin

25 – The O2, London

26 – The O2, London

27 – The O2, London

28 – The O2, London – new date

30 – The O2, London

MAY 2024

03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

07 – Co-op Live, Manchester

08 – Co-op Live, Manchester

10 – Co-op Live, Manchester

11 – Co-op Live, Manchester

12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham

28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

JUNE

01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Back in July, the group headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.