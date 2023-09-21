Take That tease tour as logo appears on stadiums across the UK

Take That appear to be teasing an upcoming UK headline tour.

The group – comprising Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – are due to return tomorrow (September 22) with their first new single in five years, ‘Windows’. You can pre-save it and hear a snippet here.

Ahead of the song’s arrival, the trio’s official band logo has been projected onto stadiums and arenas across the UK, suggesting that a major run of dates is about to be announced.

Photos have emerged showing the symbol on the side of the Co-op Live Arena in Take That’s home city of Manchester as well as at The O2 in London, Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, and Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

THE BOYS ARE BACK 🚨 it’s a @takethat #FriendsRoundFriday special this week 💫 make sure you’re listening to @BBCRadio2… exciting announcements to come 😉@GaryBarlow | @OfficialMarkO | Howard Donald pic.twitter.com/VE5YtOOT50 — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) September 20, 2023

The logo, which consists of two ‘T’s inside a circle, has also appeared at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, Swansea.com Stadium in Wales, Carrow Road in Norwich, and City Ground in Nottinghamshire.

Taking to Instagram Stories yesterday (September 20), Barlow shared a series of photos showing the aforementioned venues displaying the Take That graphic. “We all loved this,” he wrote in one of the captions.

Additionally, the symbol has been spotted on advertising screens in the UK (via Manchester Evening News).

See a selection of images below:

Take That: Tour hopes as logo shines on Southampton St Mary’s Stadium https://t.co/adStAy8uXs pic.twitter.com/dcfl2fzK2i — New Forest Post (@new_forest_post) September 20, 2023

It looks like Take That’s logo was beamed onto Carrow Road last night. Unless this is the scans Ashley Barnes’s knee? #ncfc Thanks @marshnburt for the pic pic.twitter.com/xz0ewjc1FS — Chris Goreham (@CGoreham) September 21, 2023

New era for The City Ground. Take That playing there on their next tour by looks of it. First band since REM?#NFFC #TakeThat pic.twitter.com/0Y5A3gyDvA — Joe (@FPLJoeN) September 20, 2023

Take That are set to appear on BBC Radio 2 at 8am BST tomorrow after premiering ‘Windows’. According to host Zoe Ball, there are some “exciting announcements to come” from the trio.

In June 2022 the group revealed that they were working on their first album in five years and said that it’d be accompanied by a world tour.

Take That’s eighth and most recent studio record, ‘Wonderland’, came out in 2017. Barlow and co. then released three new songs – ‘Out Of Our Heads’, ‘Spin’, and ‘Everlasting’ – as part of a 2018 greatest hits collection, ‘Odyssey’.

This July the band headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.