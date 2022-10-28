Take That to headline BST Hyde Park 2023

Take That have been announced as the latest headliners of BST Hyde Park 2023.

The pop trio join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, Pink and BLACKPINK in topping the bill at the annual central London concert series, which will return next summer.

Take That – who now comprise of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – will headline BST Hyde Park on July 1, 2023.

Advertisement

“We’re so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years,” the group said in a statement. “We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can’t wait to see everyone in July.”

Support on the day will come from The Script and Sugababes, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Tickets for the Take That gig will go on general sale at 10am on November 3, and you’ll be able to buy them here.

Earlier this month, The 1975 covered Take That’s ‘A Million Love Songs’ while performing in Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

“It’s funny that, isn’t it?” frontman Matty Healy said when asked about the band’s choice of cover. “I’d have loved to have done something like what you’d normally do… like a Taylor Swift [song] or a Harry Styles or a Ariana Grande or someone like that – someone who’s really happening right now.

Advertisement

“But I think the only song that I’d heard in ages where I thought, ‘You know what? If Donny Hathaway had said that, or Al Green had said that…’. I’d be like, ‘Woah – that’s really legit.

“Not to shade Gary Barlow; I love Gary Barlow as a songwriter. But that song’s like my life – that’s all I do, is write love songs and I’m still here like the rest of us… still trying to figure it out.”