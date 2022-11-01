NewsMusic News

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed, aged 28

The rapper was one member of the Atlanta trio

By Sam Moore
Takeoff performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed in a shooting in Houston.

The Georgia-born musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

TMZ reports that Takeoff was killed in Houston in the early hours of this morning (November 1), citing “law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses”.

NME has reached out to representatives of Takeoff and Migos for further confirmation.

Takeoff was one member of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in November 2018.

This is a developing story, and will be updated…

