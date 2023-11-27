Taking Back Sunday announce 2024 UK shows

Taking Back Sunday have announced a handful of UK tour dates set to kick off in spring next year.

The UK tour is in support of the band’s latest album ‘152’ which marked their first full-length LP in seven years. The shows will kick off on March 26, 2024, at the O2 Ritz in Manchester. From there, the band will play the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on March 27 before wrapping up at the University Great Hall in Cardiff on March 28.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for the Manchester and London shows on Wednesday, November 29 at 10am GMT. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, December 1 at 10am GMT. Visit here for tickets.

Taking Back Sunday 2024 UK headlining tour dates are:

MARCH

26 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

27 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

28 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

Speaking about the UK gigs in a press release, the band said: “We are very excited to head back to the UK. It’s still amazing to us that we can travel that far away from home and feel the same way we do playing a show close by. Folks over there have been so supportive and welcoming and we’re excited to debut some of the new stuff live along with the old favourites. Plus there’s Nando’s so it’s a win-win.”

In an interview with NME discussing their latest album ‘152’, Taking Back Sunday’s frontman Adam Lazzara said:“Going into the record, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure everything was miles away from anything we’d done before.”

“When you’ve been doing this for as long as we have, there’s a danger it’ll get to a point where nobody cares that you’re putting out new music,” added lead guitarist John Nolan. “The only way to really avoid that is to make an album so good that it gets people excited and demands their attention.”

In other news, Taking Back Sunday recently surprised a pair of longtime fans by crashing their wedding.

The band up turned up at the couple’s ceremony in Trout Lake in Stroudsburg on the same day they released their new album ‘152’ on Friday, October 27.

The couple’s maid of honour arranged the surprise which saw the band perform ‘I Am The Only One Who Knows You’ and ‘The One’ from their new record. They also presented the couple with flowers and a copy of their new album.