Taking Back Sunday announce new album and share fiery single ‘S’old’

Taking Back Sunday have announced details of a new album ‘152’, and shared the single ‘S’old’. Check it out below.

The upcoming LP will be the eighth album from the New York rock veterans, and their first full-length LP in seven years, following on from 2016’s ‘Tidal Wave’.

Produced by Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), the album gets its name from the section of road in North Carolin, where the band and their friends would meet up as teenagers. It also features 10 “intensely vulnerable and absorbing” new tracks, which see the four-piece showcase a fresh sense of purpose.

Advertisement

“‘152’ offers a lot more hope and light than we first realised when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together,” the band said of the upcoming album. “We’ve been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way.

“Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs, because you’re not alone, and neither are we,” they added.

‘152’ was also inspired by the vast period of uncertainty that blanketed the world in recent years, and sees the members reflect on the rollercoaster of emotions they faced during those times, as well as kickstart their illustrious career.

“You would think after 20 years, we knew what each other is going to do,” said frontman Adam Lazzara. “But there were so many times making this record where I heard the initial idea and thought I knew where it would go, but then I was super surprised. It’s those kinds of surprises that make it so exciting. That’s why we all still want it so badly.”

”When we’re writing songs, the one thing we ask ourselves, ‘Is it capable of making people feel something?’” added drummer Mark O’Connell. “You try to make people feel emotion. That’s the one goal we went in with, and we think we did it.”

Advertisement

‘152’ is out on October 27 via Fantasy and can be pre-ordered here. Check out the lead single from the album ‘S’old’ below.

The track tackles the themes of adult responsibility and acceptance, and follows previous singles ‘The One’, an anthem of love and brotherhood, ‘Keep Going’, which tackles the darkness of betrayal, and self-aware track, ‘Quit Trying’.

The ‘152’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Amphetamine Smiles”

2. ‘S’old’

3. ‘The One

4. ‘Keep Going’

5. ‘I Am the Only One Who Knows You’

6. ‘Quit Trying’

7. ‘Lightbringer’

8. ‘New Music Friday’

9. ‘Juice 2 Me’

10. ‘The Stranger’

In other Taking Back Sunday news, next month the band are set to play two shows in Florida, before heading over to Australia for various gigs at the end of the year.

The Australia shows will kick off on December 1 and all take place as part of the Good Things Festival. It will see them play in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, and the band have confirmed that more tour dates will be announced shortly.