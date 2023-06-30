Taking Back Sunday return with first new single in four years, ‘The One’

Taking Back Sunday have shared their first new music in four years with ‘The One’. Check out the music video below.

Produced by Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), ‘The One’ is an anthemic rock ballad described as “a sweet love song – full-on John Cusack holding a boombox” by the band.

On the track’s deeper meaning, the band explained: “This song came from a riff that [bassist] Shaun Cooper wrote the day he lost his grandmother while she was in a nursing home at the start of the COVID pandemic.”

Advertisement

They continued: “Devastated with overpowering sadness, he found comfort in writing music and initially titled the riff ‘Posivibes’ in an effort to find some light through the darkness. He never shared the story of the title or how that riff came together with us until after it was complete. Shaun didn’t want his story affecting the ultimate meaning of the song, because it’s actually an uplifting one.”

‘The One’ also mark’s the band’s first release for their new label home Fantasy Records. The rock veterans were signed to a worldwide recording contract with the LA-based indie label earlier this year.

In other news, Taking Back Sunday are hitting the road next month on a North American tour that includes headlining the 16-date Sad Summer Fest 2023 through July and a number of additional dates in August and September. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

Taking Back Sunday’s 2023 North American tour dates are:

JULY

6 – Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place

7 – Clearwater, FL, Coachman Park

8 – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

11 – Portsmouth, VA, Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

12 – Baltimore, MD, Pier Six Pavilion

14 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

15 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at Mann

16 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

18 – Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

21 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

22 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

25 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

26 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

29 – Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

AUGUST

12 – Washington, PA, Four Chord Music Festival 2023

19 – Las Vegas, NV, Downtown Rocks FREE Concert Series

25 – St Louis, MO, Ballpark Village

26 – Kansas City, MO, KC Live!

29 – Cocoa, FL, Cocoa Riverfront Park

30 – Jupiter, FL, Dastoberfest