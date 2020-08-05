Talib Kweli’s Twitter account permanently suspended for “repeated violations”

Rapper Talib Kweli has had his Twitter account permanently suspended after the app found him to be in “repeated violations” of its rules.

As Jezebel reported yesterday (August 4), Kweli had announced he was leaving Twitter in late July “for the greener pastures of Patreon which is membership fee based”. But as it turns out, Kweli had no choice in the matter, as a Twitter spokesperson now confirmed that “repeated violations of Twitter rules” led to his account being suspended.

Kweli’s suspension was allegedly brought on by his constant tweeting toward Maya Moody, a 24-year-old student and activist. At one point, Moody claimed the rapper was tweeting at her for “12 hours straight” and her personal information was leaked by fans of the rapper.

“Yesterday alone, I had to get 12 different accounts suspended for trying to make new profiles doxing my family and me using my stepmom’s name and pictures and where we live… basically pretending to be my stepmom on Twitter,” Moody had told Jezebel‘s Ashley Reese.

Kweli reportedly began tweeting at Moody on July 10 after she made a comment about Black men marrying light-skinned women. He also discussed her during an hour-long Instagram Live session. Kweli’s account was formally suspended on July 23.

“Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behavior discourage people from expressing themselves, and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely.”

Kweli announced his plans to use Patreon to fund his next solo album back in July. The record, ‘Cultural Currency’, will only be available to listen to on the subscription service.