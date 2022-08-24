Talk Show share feisty new song ‘Leather’ from ‘Touch The Ground’ EP

Talk Show have shared an energetic new song called ‘Leather’, taken from upcoming EP ‘Touch The Ground’.

The London quartet’s new EP is set to come out on September 23 via Missing Piece, and is produced by Hot Chip duo Joe Goddard and Al Doyle.

Speaking about the new track, frontman Harrison Swann said: “[Drummer] Chloe [MacGregor] took the lead on this one bringing a big breakbeat style drum part, and we just ran with it.

“Vocally it felt natural to sit back and let the other parts sit more at the front. With the sharp guitar and heavy bass lines, we didn’t wanna compete with each other, so it helped having small repeating phrases, fitting in the gaps. We were trying to build an atmosphere, something dynamic, rather than tell a story.”

Swann added: “We wanted something that had a bit of bite to it, that was really gonna show what we’d actually been listening to for inspiration. It’s hands down our favourite to play from the EP, and it just feels different. It feels like it really comes alive when we perform it. Whether that’s been at festivals, or small cap venues. I love it.”

Listen to ‘Leather’ below and pre-order the ‘Touch The Ground’ EP here.

The first taster of ‘Touch The Ground’ was released late last year in the form of the single ‘Underworld’. “This was the first of the “new batch” we started with,” Swann said of ‘Underworld’ in a statement. “It’s our own ‘Born Slippy’.

“Finding a groove and locking into it collectively really shaped the way we approached the other tracks. Rhythm first. Vocals and guitars second. Stemming from the thumping techno drum beat and lots of noisy rhythms, this track’s a high energy intro to the new EP and a statement of intent.”

Talk Show first worked with Joe Goddard last year on a two-part collaboration with house DJ Eli Brown. Brown first shared the track ‘Trouble’, which Talk Show then moulded their own version of with help from Goddard.