Surviving Talk Talk musicians announce show to honour Mark Hollis

The one-off show is at London's Royal Festival Hall

Several musicians with influential ’80s pioneers Talk Talk are reuniting for a one-off performance to honour late singer Mark Hollis.

The concert, billed ‘A Celebration Of Talk Talk And Mark Hollis’, is at London Royal Festival Hall on November 26.

It’s the first time Talk Talk’s music will have been performed together by any of the band since Hollis stopped playing live in 1986.

The concert will feature founding keyboardist Simon Brenner alongside several of the musicians to play on the band’s albums and tours. These are percussionist Martin Ditcham, pianist Rupert Black, guitarist Jeep Hook and bassist John McKenzie.

Hollis died aged 64 in February. He had quit making music altogether following his only solo album, the self-titled ‘Mark Hollis’, in 1998.

Special guest vocalists are promised for the performance. Tickets go on sale on August 1 to South Bank members and on general sale on August 2.

It should be noted that the key line-up of Talk Talk – bassist Paul Webb, drummer Lee Harris and keyboardist Tim Friese-Greene – are not involved in the concert.

The show promises music from throughout Talk Talk’s career, including the seminal albums ‘Spirit Of Eden’ and ‘Laughing Stock’, which were both released after the band quit playing live.

The musical director of the concert is Phil Ramacon, the songwriter who co-wrote ‘The Colour Of Spring’ on Hollis’ solo album.

Bengi Unsal, senior contemporary music programmer at The Southbank Centre, said: “We are honoured to be holding this beautiful event. Tom Baker of Eat Your Own Ears and I were talking about staging a celebration of Talk Talk even before Mark passed away.

“When he sadly died, it became inevitable for us, the fans, and for all the artists who adore the band to pay tribute to them and appreciated the indelible mark they left on music. This is a product of love and admiration – our way of saying thank you to Mark Hollis and Talk Talk.”

Paul Webb recently released ‘Drift Code’, his first solo album under the name Rustin Man, while Friese-Greene has a solo career under the alias Heligoland.