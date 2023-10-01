Talking Heads: Chris Franz hints at further potential reunion

Talking Heads drummer Chris Franz has hinted that there could be a further potential reunion incoming.
The iconic band – comprised of Franz, frontman David Byrne, guitarist Jerry Harrison and bassist Tina Weymouth – made their first public appearance together in over 20 years earlier this month. They reunited for a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.
As announced in August, the long-awaited reunion was staged in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ legendary concert film, Stop Making Sense (1984).
Now, Franz has hinted that a further potential reunion could be on the way after sharing a new picture of Byrne with Weymouth. He captioned the image, “a picture is worth a billion words.” You can check out the full post here.
Speaking to NME last year about a potential reunion, Frantz said: “I did try it a couple of times and the last time was about 20 years ago, and after that, David just said: ‘I never want you to ask me that question again. I’m not going to address that matter.’ It’s a shame and it is what it is.”
It comes after Weymouth said recently that the band are “just savouring the moment” in a new interview with Pitchfork where the band discussed the potential of a full band reunion.
“We’re just savouring the moment. We’re so happy that it’s resulted in this wonderful thing that’s lasted 40 years. And we’re not really looking too far into the future,” Weymouth said. “We might be standing on the corner and a bus will knock us down. We’re super glad we’re alive. We’re all four here to enjoy this moment.”
Harrison added: “There’s no question, though, that it revives the joy we had together. I think for each one of us, watching the film, we feel the joy—not just the four of us, but everybody that was onstage, and the crew. It’s certainly tugging on the heartstrings of how much I loved everybody.”