Talking Heads: Chris Franz hints at further potential reunion

Talking Heads drummer Chris Franz has hinted that there could be a further potential reunion incoming.

The iconic band – comprised of Franz, frontman David Byrne, guitarist Jerry Harrison and bassist Tina Weymouth – made their first public appearance together in over 20 years earlier this month. They reunited for a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11.

As announced in August, the long-awaited reunion was staged in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ legendary concert film, Stop Making Sense (1984).

Advertisement

Now, Franz has hinted that a further potential reunion could be on the way after sharing a new picture of Byrne with Weymouth. He captioned the image, “a picture is worth a billion words.” You can check out the full post here.

Speaking to NME last year about a potential reunion, Frantz said: “I did try it a couple of times and the last time was about 20 years ago, and after that, David just said: ‘I never want you to ask me that question again. I’m not going to address that matter.’ It’s a shame and it is what it is.”

It comes after Weymouth said recently that the band are “just savouring the moment” in a new interview with Pitchfork where the band discussed the potential of a full band reunion.