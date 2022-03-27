Talking Heads co-founders Chris Frántz and Tina Weymouth hit by drunk driver

Talking Heads co-founders Chris Frántz and Tina Weymouth were involved in a car crash earlier this month after being hit by a drunk driver.

Weymouth sustained three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum in the incident, Frántz revealed in a Facebook post today (March 27).

“I was driving on the Post Road, U.S. Route 1 with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road,” Frántz recounted.

“Incredibly, we walked away from the collision,” Frántz continued. “Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time.”

He concluded the post by giving thanks “to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed”.

Frántz and Weymouth, who are married, started Talking Heads in 1975 alongside David Byrne, and later formed the band Tom Tom Club in 1980. The couple, along with the rest of Talking Heads, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

In other Talking Heads news, David Byrne is currently hosting a second Broadway run of his lauded American Utopia show.

The show originally started its second run in Manhattan last year but was forced to cancel dates towards the end of 2021 due to company members testing positive for COVID. However, Byrne announced that the show would go on and set to work creating a modified version of America Utopia.

With the second run continuing into 2022, Byrne and his band headed to CBS to perform Talking Heads‘ 1982 hit ‘Burning Down The House’ and ‘Marching Through The Wilderness’ to US TV earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Talking Heads’ legendary concert film Stop Making Sense has been added to the National Film Registry.

The 1984 film is one of 25 new additions to the catalogue in 2021, with other inductees including Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Wall-E, Selena and more.

The Library of Congress adds 25 films to the registry annually, recognising aesthetically, culturally, or historically significant films that showcase “the range and diversity of American film heritage.”