Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew announce ‘Remain In Light’ 2023 North American tour

Talking Heads mainstay Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew – who was briefly a member of the band in the early 1980s – have announced a North American tour for next year in celebration of ‘Remain In Light’.

The 19-date tour will commence in February and include dates in Colorado, Oklahoma, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston and more. They’ll be joined on the run by Cool Cool Cool, which contains former members of the defunct Turkuaz. See full dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Friday (November 4).

It’s not the first time Harrison and Belew have performed the album in full. They performed it together with Turkuaz in 2020, and in September of this year, performed it as part of a special event in Los Angeles.

“Remain in Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said in a statement alongside the tour’s announcement. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences.”

In his own statement, Belew described the upcoming performances as a “joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me”. He added: “You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

‘Remain In Light’, Talking Heads’ fourth studio album, arrived in 1980 and spawned singles such as ‘Crosseyed And Painless’ and ‘Once In A Lifetime’. The third and final of the band’s albums to be produced by Brian Eno, a number of additional musicians were brought in to contribute to the album, including Belew, who played guitar.

To promote ‘Remain In Light’, Talking Heads’ touring personnel expanded considerably, with a live band that included Belew. As such, Belew’s guitar-playing can be heard on the second half of the band’s 1982 double live album ‘The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads’.

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s 2023 ‘Remain In Light’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 16 – Denver CO, Ogden Theatre

Friday 17 – Boulder CO, Boulder Theater

Saturday 18 – Beaver Creek CO, Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tuesday 21 – Oklahoma City OK, Tower Theatre

Wednesday 22 – St. Louis MO, Factory

Friday 24 – Minneapolis MN, First Avenue

Saturday 25 – Chicago IL, Vic Theatre

Sunday 26 – Indianapolis IN, Egyptian Room

Monday 27 – Akron OH, Goodyear Theater

Tuesday 28 – Buffalo NY, Town Ballroom

MARCH

Thursday 2 – Toronto ON, Danforth Music Hall

Friday 3 – Pittsburgh PA, Roxian Theatre

Saturday 4 – Baltimore MD, Rams Head Live

Sunday 5 – Sayreville NJ, Starland Ballroom

Tuesday 7 – Philadelphia PA, Keswick Theatre

Wednesday 8 – Albany NY, Empire Live

Thursday 9 – New York NY, Sony Hall

Friday 10 – Boston MA, House of Blues

Saturday 11 – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall