Trending:

News Music News

It looks like Talking Heads have launched their own Instagram account

Could a big announcement be on the way?

Sam Moore
Talking Heads' David Byrne
Talking Heads' David Byrne (Picture: Getty)

Talking Heads appear to have launched an official Instagram account, leading fans of the band to speculate that a big announcement could soon be on the way.

The David Byrne-led group were last active in 2002 when they gave a rare live performance to mark their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Byrne had previously moved to dampen speculation about another Talking Heads reunion — in 2017, he said that the prospect of getting the band back together would “probably be [taking] quite a number of steps backwards” — but fans of the ‘Stop Making Sense’ outfit have been given renewed hope by the recent emergence of what appears to be an official Talking Heads Instagram account.

Advertisement

Talking Heads in 1983
Talking Heads in 1983

The account has yet to upload a post or receive a blue ticket of authentication from Instagram, but its presence on the platform has already attracted over 8600 followers.

Among those to follow the account is former Talking Heads band member Jerry Harrison, who recently announced that he will team up with Adrian Belew and the funk band Turkuaz in 2020 to perform a series of special shows to mark the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ 1980 album ‘Remain In Light’.

Back in May, Byrne performed the Talking Heads song ‘Slippery People’ with Mavis Staples during a gig in New York which was held to celebrate the latter’s 80th birthday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.