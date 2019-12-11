It looks like Talking Heads have launched their own Instagram account

Talking Heads appear to have launched an official Instagram account, leading fans of the band to speculate that a big announcement could soon be on the way.

The David Byrne-led group were last active in 2002 when they gave a rare live performance to mark their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Byrne had previously moved to dampen speculation about another Talking Heads reunion — in 2017, he said that the prospect of getting the band back together would “probably be [taking] quite a number of steps backwards” — but fans of the ‘Stop Making Sense’ outfit have been given renewed hope by the recent emergence of what appears to be an official Talking Heads Instagram account.

The account has yet to upload a post or receive a blue ticket of authentication from Instagram, but its presence on the platform has already attracted over 8600 followers.

Among those to follow the account is former Talking Heads band member Jerry Harrison, who recently announced that he will team up with Adrian Belew and the funk band Turkuaz in 2020 to perform a series of special shows to mark the 40th anniversary of Talking Heads’ 1980 album ‘Remain In Light’.

Back in May, Byrne performed the Talking Heads song ‘Slippery People’ with Mavis Staples during a gig in New York which was held to celebrate the latter’s 80th birthday.