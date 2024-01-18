Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ is returning to cinemas again

Talking Heads‘ classic concert film Stop Making Sense is returning to cinemas, it has been announced.

Last year, A24 released a remastered 4K version of the 1984 movie on the big screen to mark its 40th anniversary. The iconic band also reunited at a special screening as part of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the revamped edition of Stop Making Sense will be heading back to cinemas in various locations next Saturday (January 27).

In a post on social media yesterday (January 17), A24 said that “monthly residency screenings” are scheduled in “select cities” including London, New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, San Francisco and Toronto.

Additionally, fans will be able to buy a collector’s edition Blu-ray of Stop Making Sense at every showing as well as new special merchandise.

You can purchase tickets and find more information here, and check out the announcement post below.

An official synopsis reads: “Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time.

“Stop Making Sense stars core band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison along with Bernie Worrell, Alex Weir, Steve Scales, Lynn Mabry and Edna Holt.”

It adds: “The live performance was shot over the course of three nights at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater in December of 1983 and features Talking Heads’ most memorable songs.”

Last month saw A24 announce a Stop Making Sense tribute album, which will feature a cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Burning Down The House’ by Paramore. Sixteen artists have contributed covers to the upcoming record. A release date is not yet known.

During a recent interview, David Byrne said he felt “removed” from the experience of re-watching himself onscreen in Stop Making Sense. “It’s almost as if I’m watching a character,” he explained.

Talking Heads drummer Chris Franz hinted last October that there could be a further reunion for the group in the future. The musician participated in a Q&A with his former bandmates at TIFF the previous month, marking their first public appearance together in over 20 years.

Elsewhere, Tina Weymouth said that Talking Heads were “just savouring the moment” while discussing a potential comeback: “We’re so happy that it’s resulted in this wonderful thing that’s lasted 40 years. And we’re not really looking too far into the future.”